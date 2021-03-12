Sexual Harassment case: Why Special DGP not suspended, asks Madras High Court

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday summons the State government for not suspending a former Special DGP who was accused of sexually harassing a subordinate woman IPS officer by saying that it should have been the first thing to have been done.

"Why has the special DGP, accused of sexually harassing a woman SP, not been suspended till date? That is the first thing you should have done. You have suspended the SP who waylaid the victim, but not the Special DGP," Justice N Anand Venkatesh posed the questions during the hearing.

Only then SP (Chengalpattu), who allegedly tried to stop the woman SP while she was proceeding to Chennai to lodge a sexual harassment complaint against the accused, had been suspended, on the directions of the Election Commission. Disciplinary action was also initiated against him.

"He was only an arrow. The bow is the Special DGP D Kannan, who has not yet been suspended", the judge mourned and asked what impeded taking the said action against the SP, since put under compulsory wait and later transferred.

The matter is at the stage of inquiry. Only after a detailed inquiry will the truth come out, the judge added.

The investigation in the case would be closely monitored by the court, he said.

Following the victim's complaint, the state government constituted an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to probe the case.

He also praised the media for strict adherence to his earlier restraint order, by not disclosing names of the victim, accused and the witnesses.

"People have reposed confidence in the court and the state in this case. Therefore, it becomes our responsibility to ensure that a free and fair inquiry is conducted," the judge said.

He directed police to file the status report by March 16.

Over 10 woman IPS officers had met DGP (L&O) and sought his suspension so far.

