Panel to probe sexual harassment complaint against TN special DGP

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday set up a six-member Visaka inquiry panel to probe a woman IPS officer's complaint of sexual harassment against special DGP Rajesh Das. Additional Chief secretary Jayashree Raghunandan has been named as the presiding officer of the six-member committee.

The other members are ADGP Seema Agarwal, IGP Arun, DIGP Shamoondeswari, Chief administrative officer of the office of the DGP V K Ramesh Babu and International Justice Mission programme management head Loretta Jhona.

"The committee shall take necessary further course of action as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ( Central Act 14 to 2013) on the said complaint," the order said.

According to reports, the woman officer has alleged that Rajesh Das behaved inappropriately with her during duty hours.

Earlier in the day, DMK leader and LS member Kanimozhi had tweeted about the case and alleged that the government was dragging its feet and not acting on the officer's complaint.

MNM chief Kamal Hassan voiced for the issue on his Twitter page and demanded justice for the Victim.