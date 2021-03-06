Stalin demands arrest of Special DGP accused sexual harassment

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M.K. Stalin has demanded the arrest of the special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das who has been accused of sexually harassing a woman police officer.

The woman IPS officer had earlier accused the special DGP Das of behaving inappropriately with her during duty hours. DMK leader Stalin has demanded the arrest of the special DGP and Chengalpet SP who had prevented the victim from lodging a complaint in this matter.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had set up a six-member Visaka inquiry panel to probe a woman IPS officer's complaint of sexual harassment against special DGP Rajesh Das. Additional Chief secretary Jayashree Raghunandan was named as the presiding officer of the six-member committee.

DMK leader and LS member Kanimozhi and MNM chief Kamal Hassan had also raised the issue through their Twitter handles and demanded action.