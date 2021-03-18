Stalin promises completion of AIIMS Madurai

Chennai: DMK president M.K. Stalin has said that if voted to power, he will commence construction of premium health institute the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur in Madurai.

He was speaking to the media at Madurai on Wednesday. Stalin said that while the announcement of the premium medical institute was made in 2014, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone only in 2019 just before the general elections.

Read:| DMK's Udayanidhi Stalin arrested at outreach event

The DMK leader said that both the state and the central government failed to complete the construction of AIIMS at Thoppur in Madurai.

Stalin said that once the DMK comes to power, the National Cooperative Sugar mills at Pandiyarajapuram and Alanganallur will be reopened.

The DMK leader lashed out against AIADMK's Nathan R. Viswanathan who was alleged to have bribed voters at Natham constituency.

Read:| COVID-19: MK Stalin distributes hygiene kits in Chennai

Stalin said that J. Jayalalithaa as AIADMK supremo had taken action against a similar charge against Nathan R. Viswanathan. The DMK leader also alleged that the police has registered an FIR against Viswanathan citing that he has not filed his nomination papers.

IANS

Read:| 'No to CAA, NRC' rangoli at DMK chief Stalin's residence