Stalin's seven promises ahead of election battle

Chennai: In the DMK election Manifesto released by Stalin, they promise to pay monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to housewives, if DMK comes to power. The beneficiaries are the families that are provided ration under the public distribution system. With the DMK leaves no stone unturned to seize the power, they announced that 10 lakh new job opportunities will be created every year.

"Every ration cardholder housewife will get Rs 1,000 per month if DMK comes into power in Tamil Nadu. We will work on water management and provide drinking water for all. Wastage of water into the sea will be reduced to 15 per cent from the present 50 per cent," he said. He added that his government if it comes to power, will focus on the growth of agriculture and no individual in the state will go without food.

DMK's manifesto focuses on reviving the economy, improve farming productivity, health and education, urban and rural development for the next ten years. DMK leader promises to abolish 1000 years old practice of manual scavenging.

"There were 10 lakhs hectare productivity land in Tamil Nadu. It will be increased to 20 lakhs hectare" Stalin said. DMK promises to increase the per capita usage of water from 9 lakh litres to 10 lakh litres.

Building model schools in every Panchayat union, Increasing the expenditure on education and health to three times from the state GDP, bring down the number of people living in huts from 16.6 % to 5 % by building concrete houses for them, are some of the features of the 10-year vision document. DMK promises to provide water though tap connection to every house in the village.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

