TN students of 9th to11th to be promoted without exams

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that the state government has decided to promote the students of classes 9, 10, and 11 to the next class without any examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Students of classes 9, 10 and 11 will be promoted to the next class without taking exams, in the light of COVID-19 pandemic," said Chief Minister, in the state legislative assembly.

The Chief Minister also announced that the retirement age of all government employees would be increased to 60.

"Tamil Nadu Government increases the retirement age of government employees from 59 to 60," said Tamil Nadu CM.

The present retirement age of the employees is 59.

In a run-up to the assembly election due in May, Palanisamy led AIADMK government is leaving no stone unturned making back to back big decisions from the withdrawal of cases against anti-CAA protesters to waiving of the agricultural loans.