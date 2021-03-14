Tamil filmmaker dies after cardiac arrest

Chennai: Noted Tamil filmmaker S P Jananathan passed away at Apollo Hospital in Chennai after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He was honoured with the National Film Award in 2003 for his film Iyarkai.

Earlier, he worked as an assistant to directors B Lenin, Bharathan, Vincent Selva and Keyar. He also served as treasurer with the Tamil Film Directors’ Union.



