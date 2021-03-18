Hari Nadar: Tamil Nadu candidate known for wearing layers of gold

Chennai: Within two years of launching an outfit known as Panangatttu Padai Katchi, its coordinator Hari Nadar takes a plunge into electoral politics now, raising several eyebrows. Luxuriantly sporting jewellery weighing more than 4.5 kg, his appearance and attitude have sparked an interest in knowing about his background, profession and activities.

Hari Nadar is one of umpteen number of people migrating to Chennai, with dreams and hopes, inspired by several rags-to-riches stories. Born into a poor family struggling to make both ends meet, one fine day (or one dull day) he travelled all the way to Chennai in search of a job. After moving heaven and earth, he finally landed the job of a tout for a private travels firm. Soliciting for prospective passengers at the bus-stand and shouting out to them was his daily routine. The more passengers he managed to take into the bus, the more income he earned.

It enabled him to earn not only money but also gained him friendship of several traders. This led him to make a foray into the business of financing which over the years led him to scale greater heights. He rose meteorically to the point of lending money even too industrialists and VIPs. Currently, he is a well-known figure in the field of financing film producers.

Flush with funds and wallowing in money, he was gripped by yet another ambition: To do something so significantly noteworthy that he would become popular. The first weapon that he took up towards this purpose was the gift he was endowed with naturally, that is, his own community. The drive landed him in the company of ‘Rocket’ Raja, a notorious rowdy and a VIP in the southern districts, in 2009.

The common binding factor between the two is the pile-up of several cases pending cases against both of them. It was against this background that Hari Nadar joined the ‘Nadar Makkal Sakthi Movement’ as a coordinator – an outfit launched by ‘Rocket’ Raja in 2009. Hari Nadar has since been actively engaged in solving various problems facing the Nadar community.

Particularly, whenever problems cropped up in the life of his community people, he went along with his supporters all the way to stand by them and bail them out. When there was a tussle between former AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushparaj and DMK Tiruchi MP Siva, Hari Nadar lent support to the former who belongs to his own community.

The so-called name and fame that he had earned till then did not keep him fully satisfied. Something down inside keeping on nudging him – some urge for hogging the society’s riveting attention – he realized that his communal identity was far from sufficient to earn popularity and decided to have a shot at pulling off something that would make him the cynosure of all eyes. Right from childhood, he has had a craze for gold jewels and started optimizing that fascination. Then, he began wearing gorgeous gold pendants and chains around his neck. Slowly but steadily the number of jewels he was bedecked with began increasing.

A lean and lanky Hari Nadar, whose ornaments weighing kilos made even passers-by turn their heads towards him, started growing long tresses of hair. The combo of shining gold and the long cascading hair – a combo quite uncharacteristic of menfolk - struck one as offbeat and ridiculous as well.

But he carried on, unmindful of derision and contempt that his quixotic appearance evoked. He was not ready to given up his private eccentric practices.

Recently, when he went from Chennai to Tiruvananthapuram by air, the authorities at the airport were taken aback by the enormity of his ornaments and tipped off the Income Tax department. Then, the I-T officials swung into action and buttonholed him, subjecting him to a thorough enquiry. Though Hari Nadar produced all documents related to the jewels he wore, it was not until he paid 1.5 crore income tax that he was finally let off.

It was a common sight that he appeared at wedding ceremonies of his community people and at the functions held by the Nadar Makkal Sakthi Movement, trailed by his own supporting band of youths. He also made sure that the videos of the events focusing on him were uploaded on social media platforms and attracted viewership in millions. Thus he became a well-known figure on social media. Against this background, he rechristened the Nadar Makkal Sakthi Movement as Panangattu Padai Katchi in 2010 and contested the by-election to the Nanguneri constituency in Tirunelveli district on behalf of his own outfit in 2019. Though he ended up a loser in the by-elections, he got 4,243 votes. In fact, he got 749 votes more than Raja Narayanan, a candidate of the Nam Thamizhar Katchi, which had got the fame as the third-largest party in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Himself surprised at the electoral support lent by his own community to him, he felt encouraged. Hence, he has had an eye on Alangulam in Tirunelveli district – an Assembly constituency which has a concentration of Nadars. Even before the elections were notified, he was interacting with the voters in the constituency in order to woo them.

Now, in the April 6 (2021) Assembly elections, he has filed his papers to contest from Alangulam on behalf of his own outfit Panangattu Padai Katchi.

It is a thing among election candidates to sport simplicity and humility at least before the voters. But Hari Nadar hardly minds the unwritten rule. He has no use for simplicity. Still, he roams about in the constituency, wearing jewels and travelling inexpensive cars such as BMW, Audi.

He has also announced that his own party would contest, in all, 56 constituencies spread over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry: 49 in Tamil Nadu, 2 in Kerala and 5 in Pondicherry. The point to be noted is that all these constituencies have a majority of Nadar voters.

Hari Nadar, when contacted, said that his party would surely win the support of his own community. He admitted that he had rechristened the Nadar Makkal Sakthi Movement as Panangattu Padai Katchi only with the intention of getting political recognition.

Though Rocket Raja is supposed to be the leader of the party, he is not so active in politics as several criminal cases are pending against him. So, Hari Nadra is the de facto chief of the party.