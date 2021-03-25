I-T raid in DMK leader's premises in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Sleuths of the Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches in premises linked to a noted DMK leader in Tamil Nadu, sources said.

The searches over suspected tax evasion began in the morning and it covered multiple premises connected to a prominent leader of the main opposition DMK, based in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district.

Further details related to the searches are awaited.

Assembly elections are scheduled on April 6 in Tamil Nadu and over the past few weeks, several premises associated with others, including political functionaries, have been searched in the state by income tax investigation officers.

PTI

