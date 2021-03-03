TN Assembly poll: Cong seeks fair deal from DMK based on mutual respect

Bengaluru: The Congress has convened a meeting of the state executive committee in Tamil Nadu on Friday amid indications that seat-sharing talks with the DMK are yet to make headway.

AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao told PTI on Wednesday the party had one round of talks on Tuesday but there was no progress on seat-sharing.

"We have a state executive committee meeting on Friday. So, hopefully by then, we should have some decision on all those things," he said.

Rao, a former Karnataka Minister, declined to say how many seats the Congress has sought but, insisted that the seat-sharing deal has to be fair and based on mutual respect.

Read:| IT, ED rarely raided BJP leaders in last six years: Congress

"Everything has to be fair. Nothing unfair(and unfair deal) is neither good for us (Congress) nor them (DMK)," Rao, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister late R Gundu Rao, said.

Asked if he expected seat-sharing talks to be smooth or to face problems, he said they are still under negotiations, adding, " I cannot say exactly anything as it's still in the process."

On whether the seat-sharing deal with DMK would be struck eventually, the MLA from Karnataka said he can't say anything now.

"Till it happens, I can't say anything. To be finalised, no?"

Read:| Ex-president of KPCC hits out at BJP for Madhya Pradesh political imbroglio

"I won't say anything about that. When we are in the talks, I don't think we should make any other kind of remarks.

"Not correct," Rao said when asked if going alone in the April 6 assembly elections is an option for Congress.

Rao also struck a positive note, saying the Congress has had a long alliance with the DMK.

"We think that it's a good alliance and it should continue. Hopefully, everything should work out," he said.

"We have fought fascist forces together; so, that is the main agenda, the common ideology of this alliance."

Read:| D.K. Shivakumar likely to be appointed KPCC President

The DMK has already signed a seat-sharing pact with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), apportioning them three and two seats, respectively.

PTI