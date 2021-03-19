TN govt suspends former Special DGP on sexual harassment charges

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government issued government order for the suspension of a former Special DGP accused in a sexual harassment case.

CBCID inquiry against the former Special DGP, accused of harassing a woman IPS officer, is reported to be continued.

Madras High Court, which has been monitoring the case, had earlier questioned CBCID about why the Special DGP has not been suspended yet.

Also read: Sexual Harassment case: Why Special DGP not suspended, asks Madras High Court

The woman officer who had come for security purpose during the Chief Minister's tour was allegedly harassed by the Special DGP. When the officer went to lodge a complaint against the cop, she was detained by the former SP (Chengalpet). The former SP also threatened to kill her.

Opposition leader M.K. Stalin issued a statement condemning the incident and also urged to take action against Special DGP.

In addition to this, 10 women IPS officers have demanded suspension of the Special DGP.

Also read: Stalin demands arrest of Special DGP accused sexual harassment

Following this, TN government appointed a six-member team with women IAS and IPS to investigate the sexual harassment complaint.

Also, an order had been issued to change Special DGP to waiting list and transfer Chengalpattu SP to another post.

The DGP suspended Special DGP and ordered CBCID to investigate this case. Later, a case was filed against both cops.

CBCID had submitted a preliminary investigation report in the sexual harassment case.

Also read: Suspend former Special DGP charged with sexual harassment: HC