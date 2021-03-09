Traditional 'Kaman Koothu Festival' (Cupid festival) held at Nilgiris

Panthalpur (Tamil Nadu): The 'Kaman Festival' (cupid festival) traditionally celebrated in the Panthalpur area, was held on the night of March 6. Cereals, bamboo and sugarcane were tied together at the venue and the public worshipped 'Cupid' or Kama- the lord of desires in Hindu mythology.

After this, devotees dressed like Mamnadhan-Rathi and continued celebrating the festival. The main event of the festival named 'Kaman Koothu Drama' began at 8 pm and continued till morning the next day.

About 50 per cent of the Tamils returned from Sri Lanka live along with tribals in Gudalur and Panthalur areas of Nilgiris district and work in government tea plantations. These returnees have been traditionally celebrating this festival.

The 'Kaman Festival' is celebrated in Amaikulam area once a year. People believe celebrating the festival will unite the people, prevent food shortages and ring in prosperity.

Artistes performing at this festival usually go on a fast for a month before the festivities begin. The festival has been celebrated for over thirty years by the locals.

Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the festival this year.

