Udhayanidhi to skip contesting assembly polls for mayor's office?

Chennai: Even as the DMK is racing against time to complete seat-sharing with the allies and release the list of candidates for the April 2021 assembly elections, doubts have emerged over party president MK Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi, entering the poll fray. For, the party is said to be considering to field him in the mayoral election expected shortly after the election. And that was how Stalin too came up the political ladder.

Elections for urban civic bodies have not been held for city corporations and it presents an opportunity for the new government to hold them and ride on the popular mandate. The DMK, confident of wresting power, might not be averse to opt for the tried and tested path through which Stalin came out of his father's shadow and emerged as a leader in his own right. And, given the importance of Udhayanidhi, the Dravidian major need not scout for anyone other than him.

Like every ticket aspirant, Udhayanidhi too had gone through the rites of passage and took the interview for candidates selection. Interestingly, his father was heading the interview panel, making it look like a family affair. A day later, a confident Udhayanidhi told the media that he was ready for the contest if given an opportunity. It was also reported that Stalin had asked him how much he could spend for the election. “How much you are giving” was his reply. Another poser from his father was whether he could manage electioneering in the constituency and state-wide tour as a star campaigner for the party. His response was in the affirmative.

With actor Kushboo too tipped to be the BJP candidate for the seat, it would have been a cynosure of all eyes. And, when it appeared that he was certain to get the party ticket for the Chepauk-Triplicane seat, a party stronghold with a sizeable minority population, doubts have cropped up. Whether kite flies or not, the party is seriously mulling to provide the mayoral poll as a launchpad for Udhayanidhi. According to a section in the DMK, this would offset the opposition criticism that the party is promoting dynasty.

Senior Journalist RK Radhakrishnan says, “If Udhayanidhi contests the assembly polls, DMK will have to face the charge of perpetuating dynastic politics and it will be a big issue for the party. Hence, it might try to avoid that.”

However, Political analyst Aazhi Senthilnathan argues that dynastic politics is a non-issue in this election. "This election is mainly focused on anti-incumbency of the AIADMK and the BJP. Udhayanidhi's entry will not be an issue. If he contests in this poll, it might provide fodder for the opposition but that will not be a standalone issue".

For the DMK, this criticism is nothing new and has come unscathed in the past. But, it continues to haunt the party ever since Udhayanidhi was inducted to lead the Youth Wing. Analysts too are divided on whether this would adversely affect the DMK's prospects.

“Party seniors have accepted him and he feels at ease among the masses. He is a crowd puller for the party,' opines political commentator Lenin. He added that "Udhayanidhi is well known and popular because of cinema. He has been very active in party work and has been well received. The opposition can't beat the DMK with this because every other party is plagued by this. AIADMK has given an LS seat to the wards of Deputy Chief Minister OPS and another senior minister, PMK leader Ramadoss's son is heading the party's youth wing. Dynasty politics is all over India. People won't accept these arguments".

Udhayanidhi is already a power centre in the DMK. Whether he contests the Chepauk seat or waits for the mayoral polls to occupy a much wider political space rests with the DMK leadership.