Sasikala hints at merger with AIADMK

Chennai: VK Sasikala, the aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha has hinted that she wants a merger of the state's governing All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by her relative TTV Dhinakaran.

Her comments came during tributes to Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary in Chennai.



She added that the AIADMK government should continue even after 100 years as per the wish of Amma (Jayalalitha).

"We should contest elections together. I will meet the cadres and the people soon," Sasikala said. Dhinakaran was also present at the event.

As the state heads for Assembly elections, the main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies are also gearing up for the polls with negotiations over candidates and seats set to begin on Thursday.

