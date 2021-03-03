Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Weeks ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, V K Sasikala, expelled AIADMK leader and close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday announced, "she will stay away from politics," but would pray for the "golden rule" of the late party supremo.

In an announcement that came as a bolt out of the blue, she urged "true supporters of Amma" to work like siblings and ensure Jayalalithaa's "golden rule continues."

"I will stay away from politics and keep praying my sister Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa), whom I consider as God, and the Lord Almighty for the establishment of the golden rule of Amma," she said in a statement.

She appealed to Jayalalithaa's "true supporters" to work unitedly in the April 6 elections and prevent "common enemy", DMK, identified as "evil force" by the late chief minister, from coming to power.

After being released from a Bengaluru prison following completion of a four-year term in the case of an asset, Sasikala had last month announced her intention to engage in active politics.

Her subsequent political moves, including the stand of the AMMK, floated by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, in the polls was keenly awaited by observers and political parties alike in the state especially in the context of the crucial assembly elections.

Reacting to Sasikala's statement, TTV Dhinakaran said that he tried his best to persuade her not to take this decision but to no avail. He said AMMK will continue contesting this election under his leadership. He also added that he met Sasikala earlier in the day to discuss her stand in the upcoming elections. "However when I went home, I was told she was breaking the news about stepping down in Jaya TV. So I came back rushing," he said.

