Work of AIIMS in Madurai not moved beyond foundation stone laying: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin mocked the BJP-AIADMK alliance over its promise of setting up an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Madurai.

In Sattur, Udhayanidhi Stalin raised a brick and sarcastically told the crowd that he has brought an AIIMS Hospital along with him. "Three years ago, the AIADMK-BJP alliance laid the foundation stone for the AIIMS hospital in Madurai. Even the initial work has not yet been started. So, I brought the brick with my hand. This is what the AIADMK-BJP alliance made in the construction of AIIMS Hospital" he said.

The 43 years old leader's comments had become the talk of the town and rattled the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Rebutting the claims of Udhayanidhi, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the construction works of AIIMS hospital in Madurai has been started.

He accused the DMK of making false statements about AIIMS hospital. In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the AIIMS hospital in Madurai.

