EC grants permission to PRC for Telangana employees

New Delhi: The Central Election Commission has granted permission to the Telangana govt for Pay Revision Commission (PRC) announcement to the Telangana employees. The Finance Ministry had sought permission to EC for PRC due to the Nagarjunasagar by-election. The PRC statement made it clear that there was no difficulty in enforcing the code of conduct for elections, EC declared.

There should be no unnecessary publicity and no attempt for any political issue with PRC, EC stated. The Central Election Commission Secretary Avinash Kumar wrote a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer on this issue.

