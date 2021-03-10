Gas cylinder explosion kills one in Telangana

Hyderabad: An AC technician was killed and another injured when a gas cylinder exploded while the duo was riding a bike. The cylinder was filled with the gas used in ACs. The incident took place at Bowenpally police station Hyderabad. Scenes of the accident were recorded on CCTV cameras.

Identified as Saleem Pasha (21) from Karimnagar and Mohammad Sameer (20) from Ramnagar, the duo was working as technicians in a private AC company.

Both men were on their way to do an AC servicing in Balanagar on Wednesday. While going towards Balanagar from Bowenpally police station crossroads, the cylinder between the two exploded.

Saleem Pasha, who was sitting holding the cylinder, died on the spot whereas Mohammed Sameer, who was riding, escaped with minor injuries.

Boinapalli police reached the spot and shifted the deceased Saleem Pasha to Gandhi Mortuary for postmortem. The injured Sameer was rushed to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered in the matter and is being investigated by the Bowenpally police.