I am not against farmers protest : RSS chief

Adilabad (Telangana): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday, met farmers of Adilabad farmers on Friday and said that he had never been against farmers' agitation.

Bhagwat discussed with the organic farmers present there and addressed a program organized by the Ekalavya Foundation.

Speaking on this occasion, Bhagwat said, "Farmers need to be organized and do organic farming. A thousand farmers from Adilabad have succeeded in such a kind of farming. As farmers are our Annadatas and I am not against of their agitation."

"There was nothing that could not be achieved if the farmer realized. A golden age would come for every farmer to cultivate organic farming," he added.

Later, he visited the village of Lingapur in the Gudihatnur Mandal and met some organic farmers there.

