Police arrest fraudsters in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bachupally police have arrested seven people including a woman for cheating a man to the tune of 11 crore rupees. The woman, Smriti Simha, posed as an IPS officer to defraud the victim. She promised to marry her sister to the victim's brother and took 11 crore rupees from him.

The victim, identified as one Veera Reddy, stated that the accused had conspired together with deceitful intention to meet their lavish and luxurious lifestyle and by way of coaxing him, extracted huge amounts from him and caused wrongful loss to him.

The accused used fake status, fictitious and concocted stories, impersonation and forged references to cheat the victim and extracted a huge amount of money from him. Reddy, realising the con, registered a complaint with the Bachupally Police.

Subsequently, the police arrested the accused on February 23 and seized gold and silver ornaments approximately worth about 50 Lakhs, seven mobile phones, five cars (3 BMW cars, 2 Ford cars) and Rs 2,00,000/- from the possession of the accused persons and remanded them to judicial custody.

Also read: 2 traders carrying Rs 1 Cr gold jewellery killed in accident

An investigation is going on in the matter to unearth the remaining amount/properties attained by the accused. The police is also investigating the involvement of others.