Jagtial (Telangana): In a rare incident, a rooster landed in the custody of the Jagtial police here in connection with the 'murder' of a person.
The incident took place in Lothunur village under Jagtial district and the rooster is currently lodged in Gollapally police station lockup.
Tanugula Satish, a resident of Lothunur, organised an illegal cockfight.
When he was trying to tie a knife to the rooster's leg, the knife accidentally pierced into his private parts.
Locals rushed him to Jagtial Area hospital where he was declared brought dead.
