Rooster lands in police custody in Telangana

Jagtial (Telangana): In a rare incident, a rooster landed in the custody of the Jagtial police here in connection with the 'murder' of a person.

The incident took place in Lothunur village under Jagtial district and the rooster is currently lodged in Gollapally police station lockup.

Tanugula Satish, a resident of Lothunur, organised an illegal cockfight.

When he was trying to tie a knife to the rooster's leg, the knife accidentally pierced into his private parts.

Locals rushed him to Jagtial Area hospital where he was declared brought dead.

