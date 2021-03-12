Hyderabad woman remanded for killing husband

Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad have remanded the woman and her helper for killing her husband and burying his body within the compound of the house.

Nousheen Begum is accused of killing Gagan Agarwal with the help of his friend Sunil Kumar in Vanasthalipuram.

It is suspected that Begum killed Agarwal to get his properties worth crores. Agarwal's family members' connection in the crime is also under investigation.

It is said that Sunil Kumar had a drink with Agarwal on February 8 which later led to a clash and Begum stabbed Agarwal to death with his help. Later she reported to the police that Agarwal was missing and the police were shocked to know that she had filed a complaint that her mobile phone was missing.

Gagan Agarwal and Nousheen Begum alias Maryada Agarwal got married on June 2 last year at Arya Samaj. They lived in an apartment in Habsiguda. Gagan's friend Sunil Kumar used to frequently visit them and Nousheen became intimate with him later.

It is alleged that Nousheen killed Agarwal with Sunil Kumar's help on February 8 and buried his body in the compound of the house, during which Sunil's fingers were injured.

After the murder, Begum went to her mother's house and visited the murder site to check if the body had decomposed. Then she visited Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan after ensuring that there is no suspicion and met Sunil Kumar there.

During interrogation, Begum confessed that she killed him, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Purushottam Reddy said. In the police statement, Begum said Agarwal had behaved indecently with her daughter. Agarwal had divorced his first wife two years ago before marrying Begum.

