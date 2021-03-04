Telangana governor selected for global award

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has been selected for the prestigious “Top-20 Global Women of Excellence-2021 Award.” The international award is being given by the Multi-Ethnic Advisory Task Force in Illinois headed by US Congressman Danny K. Davis.

The jury, in a congratulatory letter to Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, mentioned that 'you have been chosen to be honoured as you are an ardent advocate of Women’s Rights, Gender Parity, and Women’s Equality and your outstanding contribution to the society.’

The award jury appreciated the efforts of Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan in making a difference to society through her relentless efforts in fighting for women’s rights and gender equality and empowerment.

The award will be presented during the 9th Congressional International Women’s Day Gala at Naperville, Illinois, the USA, on March 7th.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is currently holding an additional charge as the Lt. Governor of Puducherry, will accept the honour through a virtual mode from Puducherry.

Among the 19 other awardees of this year’s Top-20 Global Women of Excellence included the US Vice-President Kamala Harris. The remaining 18 awardees are from different countries across the globe. The awardees were selected from a host of nominations all over the world.

The annual Congressional International Women’s Day celebrations are aimed at celebrating the social, economic, political, and cultural achievements of women.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has been in public service for the past four decades. She started fighting for women's rights and gender parity in her medical college days.