90 detained at rave party in Telangana

Hyderabad: Police in Telangana busted a rave party at a farmhouse in Samsthan Narayanpur village on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday night.

At least 90 people including women, software employees, students and organisers of the event were detained.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the farmhouse located at Gandhinagar tanda and detained Girish Dhaduvai, Jakkidi Srikar Reddy, Cholleti Sharath Chandra and Shaik Umar Farooq.

With an intention to make easy money, they approached another accused Jakkidi Dhanwanth Reddy, father of Srikar Reddy, who owned the farmhouse, police said.

Since the farmhouse is located in a remote area, they felt it is suitable for organizing the rave party, they added.

During the raids, police also seized 400 grams of ganja, liquor bottles, Laptops, cameras, mobile phones, cars, bikes, one generator mounted vehicle, DJ Music systems and other materials from the spot.

The organisers have been booked under sections 8 (C), 20 (B), 25, 27 (A), 29 OF NDPS ACT and Telangana Excise Act and other charges.

The participants were charged with sections 188 and 294 of the IPC and are produced before the court.

