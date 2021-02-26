Telangana: Senior Cong leader gets threatening calls, blames party leader

Hyderabad: Senior Congress Leader of Telangana Congress and former Member of Parliament, V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday alleged that he has been getting threatening calls for the past few days and blamed Congress leader Revanth Reddy behind these actions.

V Hanumantha Rao told, "I have been receiving threatening calls from the time when I ideologically opposed Revanth Reddy being appointed as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president."

He said, "I opposed the decision of making Revanth Reddy the TPCC president because there are some pending cases against Revanth Reddy and by appointing him the TPCC president, it would effect the reputation of the Congress Party. But because I opposed Revanth Reddy, I have been receiving threatening calls from unknown numbers and they have been using abusive and unpardonable language against me."

"I have filed a case regarding this matter at the Cyberabad police station. I have also written a letter to the Director-General of Police (DGP) on this issue," he said.

While getting teary-eyed, he said, "I have been serving the Congress Party for a long time now and have bravely opposed the ideas of many Congress leaders including late YS Rajashekar Reddy. But I have never faced anything like this and was never treated by any person in this way."

Further, Rao said, "I have written letters regarding this to the current TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. They said that a core committee meeting will be called upon to discuss this issue, but the party leaders have not paid any attention to this matter yet."

Hanumantha Rao reiterated that MP Revanth Reddy is behind all these calls.

"Whenever I receive a threatening call, the first thing that the caller asks me is, 'why am I opposing Revanth Reddy'. This clearly signifies that it is because of him that I'm receiving these calls. If at all, his followers calling me and abusing me, then why isn't he stopping them or atleast asking them not to do so?" he said.

Hanumantha Rao said: "Despite being in politics for a long time, I have never been given any sort of objectionable words by any of the political leaders from any political parties. I was always respected by all political leaders as a leader. This only started when leaders from other parties have come and joined Congress."

"No matter what, I had and will continue to stand with the Congress Party till my last breath," he said.

