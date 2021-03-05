Telangana woman emerges as Mrs India 2021 first runner-up

Hyderabad: 34-year-old Mohammad Farha is the new face of Telangana after emerging as the first runner-up of the 'VPR Mrs India 2021 Beauty Pageant' and also bagged the title of 'Mrs India Photogenic' in the contest organised in Ahmedabad.

Apart from being a mother of two kids, the Khammam resident is an MBA holder and is serving as the State Secretary of Human Rights and Social Justice Mission and Women Empowerment.

Born to a middle-class family, she achieved her life goals through her strong determination which was coupled with her beauty, talent and modern ideology.

Read:| Beauty with brain! Meet Aishwarya Sheoran who cracked UPSC Civil Services 2019

Being the eldest one among four daughters, Farha financially supported her parents through teaching at schools. Even after getting married at the age of 19 years, she competed for her higher education and continued working while fulfilling her responsibilities as a mother, wife, and daughter.

She was the only woman from Telangana to participate in the contest along with 912 other participants from across the nation. The virtual contest lasted for six months and she cleared all the rounds with excellence including the areas of fitness, diet, personality, social media awareness, mental stability, dancing, traditional costume show and ramp walk.

She got selected among the 41 candidates for the finals where she stood out with flying colours during the event which was held in Ahmedabad from February 17 to 20.

Read:| Keira Knightley explores politics of beauty pageants in Misbehaviour

"Women should excel in their favourite fields without restricting themselves to their homes. Winning the title will be a life-time achievement for me and it will be an unforgettable pleasant memory," said Farha.

"The credit of this success goes to my family who supported me and I will channelise my fame towards women empowerment, women rights and girls' education," she added.

Read:| Elephants run for beauty contest in southwest Nepal