TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi wins in graduate MLC elections

Hyderabad (Telangana): Former Prime Minister of India P V Narasimha Rao's daughter and Telangana Rashtra Samithi Candidate Surabhi Vani Devi has emerged victorious in the Mahabubnagar - Hyderabad- Rangareddy Graduate MLC elections held today.

She won against BJP MLC candidate Naraparaju Ramchander Rao.

However, the victory of TRS' Surabhi Vani Devi is yet to be announced officially by the Election Commission.

On this occasion, TRS leaders burst into celebrations following the victory of Vani Devi at the Telangana Bhavan.