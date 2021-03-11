We support Vizag Steel Plant workers' struggle , says KTR

Hyderabad: Raising objections against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Telangana IT Minister, KT Rama Rao said that the state government supports the protesting employees and would even go to Vishakapatnam to extend solidarity.

He critiqued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been privatising several sectors on a spree. Vishakapatnam steel plant is being sold today, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) would be sold tomorrow and later Singareni too would be sold. The Centre would not even hesitate to privatise state government, he said.

"Thousands of workers at the steel plant are out on the streets to protest against the privatisation, leading a movement. We stand by them and we are ready to head to Vishakapatnam with the permission of K Chandrashekar Rao," said KTR.

