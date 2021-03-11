Woman arrested for killing husband in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police in Hyderabad have arrested a woman for killing her husband and burying his body within the compound of the house.

Nousheen Begum is accused of killing Gagan Agarwal with the help of his friend Sunil in Vanasthalipuram.

It is said that Sunil had a drink with Agarwal on February 8 which later led to a clash and Begum stabbed Agarwal to death with his help. Later she reported to the police that Agarwal was missing.

During interrogation, Begum confessed that she killed him, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Purushottam Reddy said. In the police statement, Begum said Agarwal had behaved indecently with her daughter.

Agarwal had divorced his first wife two years ago and married Nousheen Begum.

As the body was found in a decomposed state, a spot post-mortem was conducted.



