Policemen injured in mob attack in UP

Kanpur: Two policemen, including the in-charge of a police outpost, were attacked with bricks and stones by a group of men in the Rasoolabad area of Kanpur Dehat district.

The incident took place, late on Saturday evening, when a police team had gone to settle a dispute between a couple in the Bheekdev village in Rasoolabad.

Read: Delhi students protest against 'brutal' police attack on JNU counterparts

"As the policemen, including Kahinjari police outpost in-charge -- Gajendra Pal Singh and head constable Samar Singh -- were trying to sort out the dispute between Rafiq and his wife, the family members of the former pelted stones on the police team," said the police.

Read: Paris police attacker suffered 'psychotic fit'

The injured policemen, including Gajendra Pal Singh (police outpost in-charge) and head constable Samar Singh were admitted to a private hospital in Kanpur.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary, told reporters, "A case has been registered against a dozen persons from the Bheekdev village and the accused will not be spared."

IANS