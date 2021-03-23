'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Yatra' recalls role of Muslim leaders in promoting khadi

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): The khadi cloth owes its special status to its link with the freedom struggle of India where the fabric was no less than a weapon against the British.

During the struggle for independence, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi collected money from different sections of the society to create a grassroots organisation to encourage handloom weaving – which was called the ‘Khadi’ movement to promote the indigenous products.

During the Non-Cooperation Movement, Muslim leaders of the time also played an important role in awakening the people towards khadi and other indigenous things, leaving out foreign goods.

Agreeing with the viewpoint of Mahatma Gandhi, Muslim leaders promoted khadi and rural industries among the people. The ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Yatra’ on March 19 from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district to mark the centenary of the Gandhi Ashram was a reminder of the importance of the khadi movement.

During the march, the views of several leaders of the time were promoted to awaken the masses. Along with Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the views of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Maulana Hasrat Nomani, Maulana Muhammad Ali Johar and Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan were also displayed.

According to Rajnath Sharma, convener of the foot march, when the Non-Cooperation Movement started, there was a severe shortage of clothes in the country. And that is how the leaders, including those from the Muslim community, came together to promote khadi and other indigenous products among the people.