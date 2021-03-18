Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi Adityanath govt for high level of pollution in UP

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the Yogi Adityanath led UP government of stalling environment-related works initiated by the previous government, saying it has led to high level of pollution in several cities of the state.

Referring to the World Air Quality Report 2020 by a Swiss technology company, the SP president tweeted, “Among the 30 most polluted cities in the world, ten are from Uttar Pradesh and the capital Lucknow is at the ninth spot in the world.”

Holding the BJP-led government responsible for the present state of affairs, Yadav said, “If the SP government's public transport metro, cycle track, Gomti river front, park and safari and other environment relation works had not been stopped, today's BJP government would not have to see this day.”

UP cities including Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Noida, Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Agra and Muzaffarnagar among others feature in the list of most polluted cities in the report.

