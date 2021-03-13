Akhilesh Yadav booked over alleged assault on journos

Lucknow: A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and 20 party workers in connection with an alleged assault on some journalists in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Saturday.

According to police, an FIR was registered at Pakhwara police station late on Friday night under sections 147, 342 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint by a journalist.

According to the complainant, Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was irked by a few personal questions posed by some journalists during an interaction with him at a hotel on March 11 after a press conference.

Following this, Yadav allegedly instigated his security guards and aides to attack the journalists, the FIR claimed.

A journalist suffered injuries after being pushed by security personnel guarding Yadav as media persons jostled to get a byte from the leader in Moradabad on Thursday, police said.

It also alleged that the security guards and over 20 SP workers beat up the journalists causing grievous injuries. The journalists are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

