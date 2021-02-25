AIMPLB to launch web series and journal on Islamic laws

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced that it would soon launch a web series and a legal journal in Urdu and English, to spread awareness about Sharia and Indian laws, and explain court judgments to Muslims.

The decision was taken during a board meeting led by its president Mohammad Rabey Hasani Nadwi. In the meeting, 45 other members from all the over country were also present.

In a tweet, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board said, “The working committee of AIMPLB passed a resolution to start a Sharia awareness web series. It also decided to start a legal journal in the Urdu and English languages."

All India Muslim Personal Law Board Secretary and Senior Advocate Zafaryab Jilani said that the purpose of creating this web series is to connect and make junior lawyers aware of laws. It is also for those who want to know the principles of Sharia or are confused.

He said that some senior lawyers and ulama will do this work so that a Sharia Awareness web series can be made and everyone should be informed about the principles of Sharia.

The proposal of the web series was proposed by a board member Dr. Asma Zahra, on which everyone agreed.

Dr Asma Zehra has been asked to prepare the blueprint for the Sharia awareness web series. Similarly, advocate MR Shamshad has been tasked to create the plan for the bilingual legal journal.

