AMU professor receives Best Paper Award

Aligarh: Dr Shamim Fatma, Assistant Professor in the Department of Linguistics in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been awarded the ‘Best Paper Award’ for her paper on ‘Rule-based Devanagari to Urdu Transliteration System with and without AIRAB’.

She was awarded during the international conference on ‘Sustainable Advanced Computing ICSAC-2021’, organized by the Department of Computer Science, Christ (Deemed to be University), Bengaluru.

Her paper has also been published by Springer in the journal of the conference proceedings. In her paper, Dr Fatma discussed how efficiently the transliteration tool converts both plain and HTML formatted Hindi texts into Urdu without affecting the format.