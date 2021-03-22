Ancient artefacts found at site of Ram temple

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): During the levelling work carried out for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the temple trust has claimed to found a broken idol, temple relics, pillars, grinding stone and many other items related to Sita's kitchen.

Shri Prakash Gupta, the administrator of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Area Office, said that many ancient relics were found while digging to lay the foundation for the construction of the Ram temple.

Stones belonging to the ancient temple have also been found.

The remnants have been preserved in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex itself. After the construction of the temple, the artefacts will be kept in a museum at the temple premises.

Earlier a shiva linga, broken idols and other artefacts were unearthed during levelling work.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust reported that a five-foot shiva linga, seven black touchstone pillars, six red sandstone pillars, a “flower pinnacle” and four broken idols of gods and goddesses were found.

The trust posted pictures and videos of the artefacts it said were recovered during the levelling process.

Uttar Pradesh government agencies including Public Works Department (PWD) and Power Corporation are involved in the construction process, along with at least one private firm.