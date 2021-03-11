Azam Khan permitted to sell two 12 bore drain guns

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Rampur MP Mohammad Azam Khan, a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party who has been lodged in the Sitapur Jail for over a year had sought permission from the District Magistrate to sell his two drain guns, which was approved. As he has now been given a permit, the MP can sell both his firearms.

This permission was sought by Azam Khan following a change in the Arms Act, which states that a person cannot keep more than two firearms. Azam Khan owns three arms licenses, including a revolver, rifle and gun, of which he can retain only two. Due to the changes made in the Arms Act, he decided to surrender the gun license and sought permission from the District Magistrate to sell the 12 bore drain guns. It was in this context that Azam Khan was given the approval to sell the firearms.

In this regard, the City Magistrate Ramji Mishra said that Mohammad Azam Khan had asked for permission regarding the sale of the drain guns, and the same has been granted to him by post. Since the permission was sought through the post, they have been given approval through post only.

As it has been mandated that three licenses cannot be held together, Azam Khan had sought permission to surrender one of his licenses and sell the gun, the City Magistrate added.