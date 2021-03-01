Bhojpuri actor lodges FIR against YouTuber

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has lodged an FIR against some YouTubers at Gomtinagar police station in Lucknow, accusing them of tarnishing his image by posting objectionable videos. The Bhojpuri actor has also stated that there is a threat to his life.

According to the statement, Pawan Singh, originally from Bhojpur, Ara, Bihar, has been in Lucknow since February 20 in connection with a shooting. During the time a friend of the actor told him that some of the objectionable videos of the actor have been uploaded on YouTube.

After checking, the actor found many of his videos that were tarnishing his image.

It is alleged that a person, Sumit Dwivedi and some other people are posting objectionable videos against Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh. The actor has also alleged that the accused through the videos are trying to provoke people against him.

Pawan Singh has also accused some people of assault and stone-pelting in the past. Not only this, but Pawan is also getting threats.

According to Inspector Gomtinagar Dhiraj Kumar Singh, an FIR has been registered and the cyber cell has been entrusted with the investigation of the case.