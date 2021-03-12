'Tormented' people visit this dargah for cure

Ayodhya: While Ayodhya is widely known as Ram Janmabhoomi, it also houses one of the most prominent dargahs in the country - one of which is Syed Ibrahim Shah Rahmatullah Alaih dargah.

The dargah regarded highly by the locals is thronged by people throughout the week and is said to provide relief to anyone who visits the place.

Every Thursday, a special session is held for people who believe they are tormented by demons and negative energies. Some also say any sort of health complications are also taken care of by the lord here.

Hafiz Mohammad Owais Raza Qadri, Khadim of the dargah says that the people who come here are confident that through the dargah their every request will reach Allah miyan. That is why a large number of people come to this dargah looking for a cure for their suffering. It is believed that the suffering, sorrow, pain of the people who come here are treated by Baba's deeds.

The special thing about this dargah is that it has an equal number of Muslim and Hindu patrons who come here seeking treatment for their diseases. Sabir Ali, who hails from the Haraiya claims that he had a heart-related illness. Even after all the treatment, he did not get relief. After which he prayed at this dargah and miraculously recovered.

Meera Devi from Basti district also says that even though she is a Hindu, she got everything she wanted at this dargah. That's why she comes from such a distance. The claim of Shiv Kumar Yadav who came from Sant Kabir Nagar is also no different from all this. Shiv Kumar also says that every Thursday he come to the dargah and feels relieved.

While on one side is faith, on the other is science.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, CMS of Ayodhya District Hospital, Dr. Chandra Bhushan Nath Tripathi said that there can be no argument between faith and science. If someone is ill, we treat them with the proper treatment through medical science. No patient suffering from any serious disease can be cured only by visiting any dargah or by worshipping any deity.

He said that it is different that the people of faith walk around the worship the Gods and Goddesses and we cannot question their faith, but any mental ailment should not be cured by going to a dargah. A person surrounded by problems does everything to get rid of his troubles. This is the reason why he wanders here and there for mental peace under tantric exorcism.

