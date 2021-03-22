BHU archaeologists unearth ancient wall in Chandauli

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh): A team of archaeologists from the Banaras Hindu University has unearthed an ancient brick wall on the premises of the ancient Hindu Shiva temple in Chandauli. The wall is about 10-metre long.

According to the information, the brick wall was found on the backside of the temple. The wall has five layers of brick and the bricks have been joined together using a slurry mixture of lime.

A circular Pagoda has also been found. Based on the evidence, it is considered that the structures date back to the Gupta era.

Some Kushanic bricks have also been found with a dimension of 36 × 21 × 6 cm.

Efforts are being made to trace other evidence from the Kushan period.

The postgraduate students of the Department of Culture and Archeology were provided training for carrying out the excavation work during the visit to the site.

Department photographer Barun Sinha and draftsman Shivshankar Prajapati trained the students in various aspects related to excavation.

Dr Vinay Kumar, director of the excavation department, researchers Abhishek Kumar Singh, Rahul Tyagi and Paramdeep Patel, are among those working on the excavation.