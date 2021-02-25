Man accused in bike boat scam held in UP

Lucknow: The main accused in the bike boat scam was arrested in Lucknow by the special task force.

BN Tiwari carried a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest. He was arrested in Gomtinagar and taken for interrogation.

The scam, according to reports, involved about Rs 3500 crores.



The Enforcement Directorate had earlier raided Tiwari and his son Kush Tiwari's locations in Lucknow.

BSP leader Sanjay Bhati is also believed to be a mastermind in the bike boat scam.

