Sisters found dead at a field in Uttar Pradesh
Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): The bodies of two sisters were found hanging from a tree near a field at Bisalpur town in Uttar Pradesh, police said.
The sisters were reported missing from their home on Monday, the police added.
Superintendent of police Jayaprakash said they reached the spot after they received information about the bodies and an investigation is underway.
