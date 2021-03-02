UP: CBI raids coal market in Chandhasi

Chandauli: A two-member team of the Central Bureau of Investigation from Jharkhand conducted raid in coal market in Chandhasi, Mughalsarai Kotwali area on Monday. The raid was in the wake of alleged illegal selling of coal in the market. The prolonged raid which started in the noon continued till night.

The team had also interrogated a transporter.

The central agency had raided company of a big businessman in Bihar upon receiving information that subsidized coal was sold under the company's title. During the raid, the CBI team found slips from the market which instigated them to raid the market. It is suspected that there is a mafia operating in Purvanchal.

Hefty income is the price of coal procurement and it is also speculated that illegal business persons sell subsidized coal bought from the government in the open market for higher price. It should also be noted that the Chandasi coal market is one of the largest in Asia where the coal trade has been taking place on a large scale manner.

