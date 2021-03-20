CBI raids Chandhasi coal market

Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh): The continuous raids by the CBI on the Chandhasi coal market on a regular basis has become the central topic of discussion. The coal market is on the radar of high-level investigative agencies over allegations of illegal coal being sold. It is in this context, that Delhi's CBI team which has reached the coal market to investigate has led to a panic among coal traders.

It may be recollected that the Lucknow Customs officials and CBI officials from Kolkata had raided the coal market previously. Chandasi coal market which is one of the largest in Asia collects coal from the mines of Asansol, Durgapur, Dhanbad and other places. It is said that the coal which is brought to the coal market through trucks is sold illegally and even transported to Nepal.

The CBI had also summoned two traders working at the Chandhasi coal market to Kolkata for questioning in the past and had even filed police cases against Niaz Khan and Murari. It is alleged that the traders used to sell subsidized coal bought from the government in the open market for a higher price and illegally send coal to other countries.

Meanwhile, the Delhi CBI has received information that coal is being mined illegally and also sold through unfair means. It is being reported that the CBI team has been camping in the coal market for the last five days and the documents of the businessmen are being scrutinized.