Congress appoints 7 new district chiefs in UP

Lucknow: The Congress has appointed seven new presidents for the district unit in Deoria, Maharajganj, Jalaun, Kanpur, Unnao, Bulandshahr, and Lucknow City (South).

Ramji Giri has been appointed president of Deoria district, Sharad Singh Babloo for Maharajganj district, Rajiv Narayan Mishra for Jalaun district, Amit Kumar Pandey for Kanpur Nagar.

The DCC of Unnao district will have Arti Bajpai as its president and Bulandshahr District and Lucknow City (South) will have Sheopal Singh and Dilpreet Singh, respectively.

IANS

