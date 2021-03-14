Police officer humiliates village head in UP

Pilibhit: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer, posted as a circle officer in Bisalpur police station, landed himself in a soup, for allegedly forcing the village head of Marauri Khas village, Sanjeev Awasthi, to fall at the feet of an accused.

BJP MLA Ram Saran Verma said that circle officer Vineet Singh, accompanied by Bilsanda SHO Ravindra Kumar, had come to the village on Wednesday to resolve a dispute related to a temple's land.

Guddu, the accused, has been living illegally on the temple premises.

The police officer had come at the behest of Guddu, who Verma described as "a criminal involved in several nefarious activities".

The MLA claimed that Singh called the village 'pradhan' and directed him to first touch Guddu's feet and then made him rub his nose on them thrice.

MLA Ram Saran Verma said he had written to the additional chief secretary, home, Avanish Awasthi, DGP HC Awasthi and Pilibhit SP Jai Prakash Yadav, seeking immediate legal action against the police officer.

He has also called for an urgent meeting of the Gram Pradhan Sangh to decide future course of action.

Condemning the incident, district president of Pradhan Sangh, Ashutosh Dixit, said, "We have announced to fight a decisive battle and it will continue till a stern legal action against the erring circle officer is ensured."

Meanwhile, SHO Ravindra Kumar said he had taken over charge of the police station just four days ago and was not aware of Guddu's criminal activities.

Pilibhit SP Jai Prakash Yadav said he had ordered Additional SP, Pavitra Mohan Tripathi, to visit the village to probe the allegations and record the statements of all concerned.

