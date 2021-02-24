Court reserves order in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

Mathura: A civil court in Uttar Pradesh has reserved its order in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case.

The suit seeking a stay on the construction work in the Idgah complex near the temple which the devouts believe marks the birthplace of Lord Krishna was filed by advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh representative of the social organization United Hindu Front.

Earlier on December 23 last year, advocate Singh had filed a petition regarding the ownership of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi, in which the court of Civil Judge Senior Division has filed suit number 950.

On 21 February 1951, Shri Krishna Janma Bhoomi Trust was established. In 1968, Sri Krishna Janmasthana Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah Management Committee negotiated and reached a mutual agreement to settle the dispute to the effect that the mosque would remain on the land it was constructed.

