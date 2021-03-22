Court to hear plea in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): A court in Mathura on Monday will hear a petition seeking the removal of a 17th-century mosque at the Katra Keshav Dev temple complex. Hindus believe the site is the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The petition was filed last year by five advocates.



The petition blamed Mughal ruler Aurangzeb for demolishing a Krishna temple, built at the "birthplace of Lord Shree Krishna at Katra Keshav Dev, Mathura, in the year 1669-70 AD" and raising the "Idgah Mosque" in its place.

READ: Mathura Court dismisses 9 petitions in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

It also sought the removal of encroachment and the superstructures now maintained by the Committee of Management of Trust Masjid Idgah with the consent of the Sunni central board. The petition was filed against the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Committee of Management Trust Masjid Idgah as it granted approval to the latter to enter into an "illegal" compromise with Shree Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh on October 12, 1968.

READ: Mathura court to hear plea regarding Krishna Janmabhoomi case today

It was illegal and void for the reason that the society had no right over the property involved in Civil Suit No. 43 of 1967, decided by Civil Judge, Mathura, it said, adding that the 1968 deed was not binding.

The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act declares that the religious character of a place of worship shall continue to be the same as it was on August 15, 1947. The Act also declared that all suits, appeals, or any other proceedings regarding converting the character of a place of worship, which were pending before any court or authority on August 15, 1947, would abate as soon as the law came into force.

WITH ANI INPUTS

READ: Challenges to places of worship Act & Ayodhya verdict