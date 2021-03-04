UP police take rape complaint after tweet to CM

Amroha: Police in Uttar Pradesh accepted a rape complaint after a family tweeted state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about police reluctance to take action.

The incident took place in Amroha district on March 1 where a Dalit girl consumed poison after two people from her own village allegedly raped her.

The 20-year-old was on her way to the field to collect fodder when the incident took place. The accused also threatened her and told her not to complain to the police.

After which she consumed poison and she was admitted to a nearby hospital where her condition was critical.

Family members of the victim said the police did not file a complaint, following which the victim's brother informed the Chief Minister on Twitter.

After the Tweet, police have arrested one of the accused.

