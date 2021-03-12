Dhananjay Singh shifted to another jail in UP on request

Lucknow: Former Bahujan Samaj Party MP and mafia don Dhananjay Singh has been shifted to the Fatehgarh central jail in Farrukhabad after he wrote to the jail authorities fearing threat to his life in the Naini central jail in Prayagraj.

He was shifted to Fatehgarh under tight police security on Thursday evening.

Dhananjay Singh had cancelled bail bond in a 2017 case to surrender at the MP-MLA Court in Prayagraj on March 5 after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him by a Lucknow court in a case related to the murder of gangster Ajit Singh.

Sources said that Dhananjay feared an attack on him inside the jail by his rivals. He wrote to the jail authorities and his request to shift him to some other jail was accepted.

As many as 68 hardcore criminals are currently lodged in the Naini central jail. They included sharpshooters of Mukhtar Ansari and Abhay Singh gangs -- both rivals of Dhananjay Singh.

In Fatehgarh Central Jail, Dhananjay will be in the company of Sunil Rathi, who shot dead Munna Bajrangi inside the Baghpat Jail, mafia don Subhash Thakur of Varanasi and mafia don Dileep Singh. All are said to be 'friendly' to the former BSP MP.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Police is trying to take Dhananjay on remand to interrogate him in connection with murder of Ajit Singh. Dhananjay allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Ajit Singh.

(IANS)

